In addition to her impressive acting debut, Janhvi Kapoor makes headlines every now and then because of her sartorial choices. This 21-year-old starlet is already quite a fashionista. Be it a glamorous dress or an Indian traditional lehenga, Janhvi rocks every look equally with confidence and style.

Recently, Meryl Streep Excellence Awards for Women In Film and Television (WIFT) were held in Washington D.C., U.S.A. Women from various countries and entertainment industries were felicitated for their contribution in their respective line of work. From India, three actresses were awarded the prestigious WIFT awards. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Swara Bhaskar and Janhvi Kapoor were three fortunate women who won from India.

Janhvi Kapoor received the debutant award for her performance in ‘Dhadak’. It was her second award. A few months earlier, she was awarded the Face of the Year award at Vogue Beauty Awards. But WIFT was her first award for her debut film ‘Dhadak’.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi looked like a million bucks at the event. She picked a knee-length rose gold dress by Reem Acra. She paired the dress with a pair of silver heels and diamond studs. Janhvi finished-off the look with dewy blush pink makeup and softly curled hair.

We love how subtle the look is and yet, it is so impactful and glamorous. Kudos to the stylists! They did an excellent job. But if the muse is already so pretty, I guess their job is already half-done. What do you say?

Janhvi made her acting debut with Dhadak in July this year. The film was directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously directed hit films like ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. Janhvi starred in ‘Dhadak’ alongside Ishaan Khatter.

Janhvi has been signed by Karan Johar yet again for her second film. She has bagged a part in KJo’s multi-starrer ‘Takht’ which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. It is said to release in 2020.