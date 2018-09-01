Share

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also lovingly called Bebo by her family and friends, is undoubtedly one of the most sought out actresses in Bollywood today. She has done ample films to prove her mettle as an actor. Be it a glam role or a serious one, Kareena nails it all with ease. Not just talent, the actress is also blessed with incredible beauty and charisma. So much so that she doesn’t need makeup to step out of her abode.

Recently, she was clicked outside her gym and the pictures have left us spellbound. Kareena is bare-faced i.e. sans any makeup in the photos and we are impressed. Her skin is glowing naturally and the clear complexion is giving us envy.

She looked nothing like the diva that she is, even in sweatpants and a T-shirt. Her gorgeous tresses look beautifully messy.

Don’t miss the massive ring on her finger, guys. We can’t put our gaze away from the rock. So precious!

Well if you wear a diamond like that one, you gotta flaunt it like Bebo.

Isn’t she looking breathtaking?



