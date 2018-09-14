Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas could not be more in love right now even if they tried. The two have been giving us couple-goals and have dominated the world of social media too with their PDA. Each and every picture in which this cute couple is grabs many eye balls and the latest ones are too hard to miss. The power couple recently enjoyed a trip to Mexico, and now the lovebirds have returned to Los Angeles.

Recently, the lovebirds were spotted with their friends in LA post a romantic date. Jonas looked casual-cool in a denim jacket, khaki pants and black slip-on shoes. On the other hand, Priyanka looked stunning in a pink jumpsuit and matching stilettos. The two were joined by Hollywood producer Brian Grazer.

Just look at the chemistry between these two!

Priyanka and Nick have reportedly been dating since May 2018. The two met at the 2017 Met Gala. Along with their families and close friends, the lovebirds gathered in Mumbai for pre-wedding festivities, including a traditional ‘roka’ ceremony, on August 18. The two made it official by posting the pictures from the ceremony on their Instagram profiles and let the world know.

Talking about Priyanka and Nick’s speculated hush-hush wedding, a source revealed to a media portal, “Both Priyanka and Nick wanted an intimate affair, away from the paparazzi and Hawaii seems to be the perfect destination for that. Besides, the islands of Hawaii are extremely special for Nick as he has shot for both Hawaii Five 0 and Jumanji there. He also loves the ocean. So, this choice comes as no surprise”.

The huge age-gap between Priyanka and Nick never became a barrier for them. “Nick loves dating older women, and if anything, it makes Priyanka even more attractive to him. Nick has been obsessed with Priyanka since they started dating. He obviously thinks she’s beautiful, but he’s also drawn to her intelligence. She has this charisma and energy that draws you to her, and she’s fit in so well with his friends and family,” a source stated to a leading online portal.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose’s ‘The Sky Is Pink’ along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. On the other hand, Nick released a song with Robin Schulz called Right Now, which may or may not have some hidden messages for Priyanka Chopra.