Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

If there is one actor in Bollywood who never fails to entertain us, it is Ranveer Singh. From his acting chops in films like Lootera and Padmaavat to his electrifying off-screen persona, this man nails it off. There’s a reason this guy has a massive fan-following, he is a people’s person. He knows how to keep his fans hooked and entertained. His crazy and quirky personality grabs all eyeballs and hearts.

Just when you thought Ranveer had surpassed all levels of quirkiness, he does it again and manages to surprise us. At a recent event in Mumbai, Ranveer showed up looking like a firecracker. Now, we know he has a personality of a firecracker. But this time he dressed like one. He wore a suit, the printing of which, resembled the packing of a firecracker that we burst on Diwali.

Seeing is believing. So, see for yourself:

So, what do you think of Ranveer’s fashion choices? Let us know in the comments below.