Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are one good-looking classy pair when they are not being their usual adorable self. The couple recently flew to Milan to attend Giorgio Armani’s fashion show at the Milan Fashion Week and the pictures are classy AF.

Sonam and Anand turned heads as they looked suave and stunning in their formal wear. The two were a power couple in black at the fashion event as they sat front row. Take our word for it, the pictures from the event will blow your mind away.

Both Sonam and Anand were dressed in Giorgio Armani couture. Sonam took our breath away in her low-cut neckline black top and flowy charcoal grey skirt. She paired the outfit with a matching grey formal jacket. She finished her look with red lips, red crystal drop earrings and wavy hair which were left open freely to one side.

Anand never disappoints with his sartorial choices. The businessman and entrepreneur, Anand Ahuja, has a natural flair for power dressing. His black suit was tailored to perfection. He wore a matching grey tie and a contrasting blue pocket-square.

There is no doubt that Sonam and Anand complement each other really well and are a good-looking couple, but these pictures prove that they are one of the most gorgeous pairs and truly a power couple.