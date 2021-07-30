Pictures From Bigg Boss OTT Set Gets Leaked; See Here

The wait for Television’s most controversial show, Bigg Boss will soon end. But this time, before TV, it will be streaming on Voot. The show that will come up on Voot is titled Bigg Boss OTT. After six weeks it will start airing on TV. The show will be 6-month long this time and fans are eagerly waiting to see what will happen inside the crazy house this year. To watch Bigg Boss OTT, citizens have to go through the Voot app. Now, we have got our hands on some leaked images from the sets of Bigg Boss OTT before it goes live on Voot.

Have a look here:

The digital version of the show will be hosted by popular producer-director, Karan Johar. According to the reports, the set is being constructed in Mumbai’s Film City. The leaked image from the set of Bigg Boss OTT shows a big table with chairs around in a room with green flooring and walls. The photos seem to be those of the dining area of the Bigg Boss OTT house. It is seen to be under construction

After Voot’s announcement that KJo will host the Bigg Boss OTT, the OTT version’s host has talked with the media portal about hosting the controversial show. He said, “My mom and I are huge Bigg Boss fans and wouldn’t miss it for a day. As a viewer, it keeps me hugely entertained with dollops of drama. For decades now, I have always enjoyed hosting shows and now with Bigg Boss OTT, it will surely be over the top. It’s my mother’s dream come true. Bigg Boss OTT will undeniably have a lot more sensational and dramatic. I hope I can live up to the audience’s and my friends’ expectations, make Weekend Ka Vaar with the contestants an enjoyable affair in my own style, and up the ante on the entertainment quotient. Wait for it.”

This year’s Bigg Boss will have an interesting bunch of contestants and fans can expect a huge level of entertainment from Salman Khan’s show. According to the rumors, ex-contestants Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, and Himanshi Khurana will also be seen in the house as celebrity guests.