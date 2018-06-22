Rubina Dilaik, a television actress, who has worked in popular TV shows like ‘Choti Bahu’, ‘Shakti Ek Ehsaas’ and others got married to Abhinav Shukla, another popular television actor who is currently seen on Colors Tv’s latest show ‘Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’ and has also starred in Bollywood film ‘Aksar 2’.

The lovely couple dated for more than three years before they decided to take the plunge. The duo tied the knot yesterday in Shimla, which is Rubina’s hometown, in a private ceremony. Rubina and Abhinav took wedding vows in the presence of their family and close friends from the television industry.

The pictures from various ceremonies of their wedding have been circulating the social media for some days now. Their wedding festivities started three days ago on 19th June 2018 when they had Mehendi ceremony which was followed by a grand engagement and sangeet ceremony on 20th June 2018.

To conclude the festivities, the couple finally got married yesterday i.e. 21st June 2018. It was a day wedding for Rubina and Abhinav. The pictures from their wedding ceremony have been circulating the social media since yesterday. And they look straight out of a fairytale.

Rubina looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a white floral lehenga. She adorned herself with gorgeous polki and pearl jewellery. Here wedding bangles were also pretty unique as they were made with ‘lakh’ material. The actress chose a simple and basic nath with her heavy jewellery.

We have compiled all the inside wedding pictures exclusively for our readers. So here you go!

Here comes the beautiful bride:

Rubina arrived at the wedding altar dancing and swaying

Check out her pretty ‘kaleere’

Bride’s special entry

Look at her dancing

Meanwhile, dulha Abhinav also arrived to marry her Dulhan Rubina

Then started the ‘varmala’ games between the bride and the groom

The couple sits down to start the rituals

Rubina and Abhinav taking the wedding vows

Just how perfect they look!

Abhinav putting ‘sindoor’ on Rubina’s maang.

Posing with their friends

May they live happily ever after!