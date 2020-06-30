Sushant Singh Rajput is no more and it’s been 15 days since he decided to end his life. However, no one is yet able to believe the fact that he is no more. As Sushant’s family was in Patna on the day the actor committed suicide, it was Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandip Singh who carried all the procedures in Mumbai. Now, his friend has visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s house in Patna to meet his father and offer his tribute to the late actor.

Recently, Manoj Tiwari, Khesari Lal Yadav, Nana Patekar, Ratan Rajput, Shekhar Suman have visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s Patna house to pay their respect and meet his family. Now, Sushant’s friend Sandip Singh has visited his family and the pictures from the same are going viral on the internet. In the pictures, Sandip can be seen praying in front of Sushant photo frame and sitting with his family. Sushant’s father and his sisters can be seen in the picture. Take a look at the pictures:

In a recent interview with Spotboye.com, Sandip spoke about how he was informed about Sushant’s sad demise and later made all the arrangements for him. Sandip revealed, “When I got the news, it took me ten minutes to understand whether it is real or not. I remember I pressed the lift button and by the time I reached the lobby, I broke down. But I had to gather myself. Mahesh Shetty came to pick me up and we rushed to his Bandra residence. And from Andheri to Bandra we were continuously getting calls. And I still had a hope in my mind that it’s not true. I think it is something else. We reached, saw the media standing out me and Mahesh went to the sixth floor. It’s then it hit us what actually has happened. There was no one from the family and we didn’t know what to do? The moment I saw Mahesh completely falling, that was the time I felt this is the time where I have to control myself. And I know nobody will be able to come forward right now because they will take time to sync in.”

