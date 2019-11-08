Pictures Inside: Erica Fernandes And Parth Samthan Spotted Together At Pooja Banerjee’s Birthday Bash
The stars of ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’ are making it to the headlines every now and then. Parth Samthan And Erica Fernandes who was said to be as rumoured couples have an immense fanbase. People really like them individually but they loved them as a couple. It was rumoured that they are a couple in real life too. As both of them started with their serial, ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’, they are slaying with each other. Erica is playing the role of ‘Prerna’ and Parth is playing the role of ‘Anurag’.
Now, many celebs including Parth, Hina Khan and Erica were spotted at Pooja Banerjee’s birthday bash. And their pictures are the proof that they had a blast at the party. Seems like they do share a really close bond with each other. Have a look at the pictures below:
Well, according to the information back then, the couple has called it quit and aren’t together anymore. While neither of them have ever spoken about their dating, reports keep coming in time and again, and the latest suggests that they parted ways. Yes, you heard it right! According to a source, “Parth and Erica are no longer a couple. They both split a few weeks back.” And last night, at AltBalaji’s Mission Over Mars screening, we saw it publicly.