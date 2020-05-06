Loading...

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor were one of the favourite couple’s of the B-town. From movies like Doosra Aadmi (1977), Anjane Mein (1978), Duniya Meri Jeb Mein (1979) to Do Dooni Chaar(2010) the couple looked great. However, Bollywood eas left is utter shock when the news of Rishi’s death broke. our favourite Rishi Kapoor left us all alone and died on 30th April at the age of 67.

Well, if you certainly follow Neetu Kapoor on her official Instagram, you would know that she posts pictures in which her beautiful house can also been seen which is named as Krishna Raj, is situated in the neighbourhood of Pali Hill in Mumbai. Their bunglow was named after Rishi Kapoor’s parents, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor. We have shared some of their inside house pics.

The Kapoor couple lives in this beautiful hpuse, Earlier, their son, Ranbir Kapoor also lived with them in the bunglow, but he moved out into a bachelor pad of his own in a high rise called Vastu, also located in Pali Hill. The colour combination of one’s home plays a very important role in influencing one’s mindset, and Neetu and Rishi Kapoor seem to know it. Their house is is made with light and soothing colours.

In the videos below, we can see Samara Sahni, daughter of Ranbir Kapoor’s older sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Well, the girl has got some moves. She danced around every corner of the house. Have a look below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn4AZxTFEYo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn_CdXVlvXL/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again