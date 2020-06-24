Shahid Kapoor’s family is the best example of what we call a family. Despite of so many complications, they are always there for each other. For those who are a bit confused, here you go. Pankaj Kapoor got married to Neelima Azeem and ggave birth to Shahid Kapoor. Later Pankaj Kapoor got married to Supriya Pathak and their children are Sanah Kapoor and Ruhaan Kapoor. While Neelima got married to Rajesh Khattar and gave birth to Ishaan Khattar, later divorced.

Inspite of all these complications, the Kapoor knows how to be there for each other as a family. Now Ishaan Khattar’s father, Rajesh Khattar has been married to Vandana Sajnani since 2008. And after so many failures, the couple gave birth to their first child last year. The couple had gone through three miscarriages, 3 failed IVFs, IUI and had even faced failure at surrogacy. Have a look here:

And now, it was the little munchkin’s birthday when his mother Vandana Sajnani took to her Instagram account to share a few pictures from the birthday celebrations and we see little Vanraj happily posing with his parents. She wrote, “#Blessing @rajesh_khattar @vandanasajnaniofficial #vanrajkhattar #Yuvaanvanrajkhattar #Birthdayboy #Today …. thanks @jayasha.a @madhusajnani @laungani_niks @vivaanlaungani @dineshsajnani for all the effort of such a beautiful collage of pictures as a gift of memories . #Godbless.” Have a look:

On becoming a father at the age of 50, elated the father shared, “For me, becoming a father at 50-plus was another challenge, but then, I am neither the first one, nor the last in this category. Of course, age is always a concern, as babies need energetic parents, but seeing Vandana struggle over the years to have a baby, I didn’t want to come in her way. I am a staunch believer that every child is born with his own destiny and I would want to do everything possible for my kids for as long as I am around. So yes, I am reliving fatherhood except that the first time, I was a lot younger. Right now, the immediate biggest change that I am experiencing is that after almost six months, I don’t have to wake up in a hospital or go to one… it’s a big relief that all that is behind us now.”

He further added, “After a lot of hardships — three miscarriages, three IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) failures, three IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation) failures and three surrogacy failures — over the last 11 years, we have reached here. I can’t express my joy. I want to tell my story because it will inspire couples to keep the faith and not give up hope, whatever their age.”