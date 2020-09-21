Known for her bubbliness and beauty, Kareen Kapoor won everyone’s heart from her film debut film Refugee from the year 2000. The girl knew how to spread her charm. Movies like Jab We Met, Udta Punjab and Omkara were loved by all the people. On October 16, 2012, the actress got married to Saif Ali Khan subsequent to dating him for a long time. Following four years of their marital bliss, the dazzling couple gave birth to their child, Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. And now, they are all ready to welcomes their second child in 2021.

On September 21, 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 40 and commended her birthday with her friends and family. For the festivals, her dad, Randhir, mother, Babita, sister, Karisma with her little girl, Samiera turned up at Kareena’s place. Karisma took to her IG handle to share looks at the festivals where the birthday young lady glanced perfect in a printed greenish blue green shaded kaftan. Her significant other, Saif Ali Khan supplemented her in a maroon kurta and white pajama while, Karisma and her little girl, Samiera twinned in dark. Alongside the photos, Karisma stated, “Birthday girl… we love you. #happybirthday.”

Hours before her birthday festivities, Kareena took to her IG handle and imparted a monochrome image of herself to a note considering her life and her arrangements for what’s to come. Her note can be perused “As I enter my 40th year… I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am… Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so… but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were in the news as of late as the lovely couple had declared the good news of anticipating their young one. On August 12, 2020, the team had made an official declaration and their announcement could be perused as “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena.” Kareena’s dad, Randhir Kapoor had additionally communicated his satisfaction in being a granddad once more. In a meeting with the Mumbai Mirror, he had expressed, “I am absolutely delighted, I have been telling Kareena for so long that Taimur needs a brother or sister to play with. We are all very happy and we pray, it’s a healthy, happy child.”