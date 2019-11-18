Pictures Inside: Mohan Sisters Celebrated Neeti Mohan’s Birthday; Nihaar Pandya Has Something Special to Say

The wedding of Neeti Mohan with the Manikarnika star Nihaar Pandya has been a much-awaited affair. Everyone was looking forward to seeing the Mohan sisters rock the event after they posted some breathtaking pictures from Neeti Mohan’s bachelorette. The sibling trio Neeti Mohan, Mukti Mohan, and Shakti Mohan looked drop-dead gorgeous at the bachelorette and everyone was eyeing on the gorgeous ladies at Neeti’s wedding at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

Neeti tied the knot on February 16th this year with her long-time boyfriend Nihaar Pandya. While we were waiting for the wedding pics of Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya for so many days, the gorgeous looking bride finally shared some of her wedding pics a few days ago. She shared her wedding pics with the caption, “With the blessings of family, friends and well wishers, we are blissfully married. Dad’s health is getting better each day. The Mohan and Pandya family THANK YOU for your constant love and support.”

And now, it was Neeti’s first birthday, since the couple is married and Nihaar left no stone unturned to make her feel special. Posting a picture on his Insta handle, Manikarnika actor wrote, “Tere chehre se Nazar nahi hat-ti, Nazaare hum kya dekhein. Happy Birthday my love.” Have a look at the picture:

The actor also shared a glimpse of the birthday party. Sharing a few pictures, he wrote, “concoction of Love, Madness, Fun and Support look like this.”. Take a look:

Speaking about their love story, Neeti had gone on record on The Kapil Sharma Show and had stated, “A friend of mine was a member of Aasma, the band that Neeti was a part of at the beginning of her career. I asked him several times to introduce us but that never happened. Coincidentally, I met her in Goa at the same friend’s wedding almost a year ago, and that’s when our love story started”