Pictures Inside: Senior Bachchan conferred prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award

77-year-old legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan honored with India’s highest film honor, Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Award to Senior Bachchan for his extraordinary and remarkable contribution to the Indian Film Industry. Mrs. Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan accompanied the actor at the ceremony.

The megastar of the century has successfully completed 50 stupendous years in Indian cinema. To remark his contribution, Union Minister Prakash Javdekar announced in September that Mr. Bachchan will be awarded the prestigious award.

The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him.@narendramodi @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/obzObHsbLk — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 24, 2019

Mr. Bachachan had to regretfully skip the National Film Awards ceremony due to health issues. He received the award from the President at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Amitabh said, on receiving the honour, “Jab is purskar ki ghoshna hui to mere man me ek sandeh utha ki kya kahin ye sanket hai mere liye ki bhai sahab aapne bahut kaam kar liya, ab ghar baith ke aaram kar lijiye. Kyunki abhi bhi thoda kaam baaki hai jise mujhe pooja karna hai.”

https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1211373732234579968

Big B will be soon entertaining us with his upcoming movies like Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre, and Jhund. Megastar Mr. Bachchan is four times the winner of National Awards for Agnipath, Black, Paa, and Piku. His enthusiasm has inspired many actors and his fans as well. He is a living legend and the ultimate source of motivation for more than two generations.

Sunday, December 29, was also marked with the birthday of Superstar Rajesh Khanna, as he was remembered in the ceremony.

Recently Amitabh Bachchan was trolled by Anurag Kashyap for his silence on NPR and CAA. Check out Mr. Bachchan’s tweet, link here.

https://twitter.com/SrBachchan/status/1210652475432112129

इस बार फ़र्क़ उन्नीस बीस का नहीं है सर, इस बार फ़र्क़ बहुत बड़ा है । फ़िलहाल आप कृपया अपनी सेहत का ख़याल रखें ।अपने हिस्से का आपने ७० के दशक में ही कर दिया था , तबसे अपने अंदर का बच्चन हम अपने अंदर ले के घूम रहें हैं । इस बार सामने गब्बर हो या LION या फिर शाकाल ….हम भी देखेंगे https://t.co/Iv0h3hPrJI — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 27, 2019

Anurag Kashyap replied back to megastar by suggesting the veteran actor must take care of his health.