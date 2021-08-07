When a wedding comes in, there are lots of things that every couple wants and how they want to end their special day. Almost every person participating in a Hindu wedding would want those. The special grand Indian Wedding includes celebrations packed with bright traditions and goes on for several days before the beginning of the actual ceremony of the wedding!

Though there is a big variety when it comes to cultures in India for practicing numerous religions like Buddhism, Christianity, Hindu, Islam, and many more; Hinduism is the religion that seems to be shining the brightest when it comes to the wedding scene.

The swarm of the ceremonies based on elegance and traditions makes up a Hindu wedding helping in bringing the families of both sides together and closer, along with ensuring that no one bids goodbye to the wedding and its festivities without having a blast!

A variety of variations of traditions in Hinduism have been blended into the culture of India, and even those who do not indulge in the practicing of this religion are given the opportunity of borrowing the ceremonies and incorporating them into their auspicious and special day.

A few examples of the ceremonies that have to be included in the wedding are-

Haldi– This ceremony is considered to be the purification of the people getting hitched with a certain paste made out of raw Haldi (Turmeric).

Mehendi– In this ceremony, the beautiful hands of the beautiful bride are decorated with delightful Henna Designs.

Sangeet– This ceremony takes place before the wedding night. In this ceremony, the family, relatives, and friends from both sides come together and celebrate the ceremony with food and dance.

Each of the ceremonies leads up to the main event, The Grand Wedding, where the couple is commenced with traditions and celebrations. On this particular day, breathtaking moments of religion and culture make up for the event with perfection for bringing the bridegroom and the bride’s new life together.