Play And Win At Casino Pinup

In 2016, special applications for Android and Windows OS were launched. At the moment, an iOS app is also available that allows you to bet on sports from iPhone and iPad mobile devices. Links to the programs can be found in the lower right corner of the page or in the “Information” section.

As the casino pinup notes, the application has full functionality for betting. The Pin up app for smartphones offers a large selection of events for sports betting and video broadcasting of matches. Also in the application you can find out the results of matches played and study detailed statistics of championships and completed events. In addition, the “Pin up buy” for smartphones allows you to redeem bets, customize the “Favorites” and “Popular” sections for yourself. The application also has access to online support.

Bonuses in Pin up

The Pin up bonus policy is not very diverse. When registering, Pin up offers customers a welcome bonus in the form of a bonus bet. To take advantage of this bonus, you need to create an account with the company and top up your account with the amount.

At the same time, the company will charge you for free an amount equal to 50% of the amount of your deposit. For example, if you top up your account with 400 AZT, the bonus bet amount will be 200 AZT, if you top up with 20 USD, you will receive a free bet of 10 USD, etc. Withdrawal of funds from the bonus account is not possible, they can only be used to place “Pin up” bets. If your bet wins, your winnings will be credited to a real account, after which you will be able to withdraw funds. The company does not limit the user by the coefficient or by the amount of the bet.

Also, the bookmaker “Pin up” offers a promotion for users who are unlucky. If you are haunted by a long series without wins, you can get cashback. The office offers clients the following types of cashback:

5% if the amount of the loss is 100-300 thousand AZT or the equivalent in another currency.

7% if the loss amount is 300-500 thousand AZT or equivalent.

10% if the loss amount is more than 500 thousand AZT or equivalent.

Also, customers can take advantage of another promotion on “Pin up” – the bookmaker offers a 5% bonus on express. The promotion is valid until December 31, 2020. To take advantage of this offer, you need to place bets of the “express” type. There must be at least 4 events in each express, and each of them must have a coefficient of at least 1.5. If you win, the bookmaker will charge 5% of the amount won as a promotional payout.

Thus, the bonus policy of the Pin up bookmaker can be considered average. The offers here are relatively profitable, but there are only three of them. Due to the small variety and due to questionable reliability, the bookmaker cannot be rated higher than the “three plus”.