‘Please Call Me Arrogant’: Tapsee Pannu Reacts To Her Viral Video Slamming Paparazzi

Taapsee Pannu says she no longer wants to sugar-coat things or act like a ‘perfect girl’ in front of the paparazzi’s cameras. Taapsee Pannu recently lambasted on the matters related to her privacy that takes place because of the paparazzi. She has stated that human beings may call her arrogant if this is how they label human beings for looking for ‘man or women’s breathing space’.

Taapsee is frequently seen slamming the paparazzi in videos that cross viral and display her asking the camerapersons to respect her space and privacy.

Taapsee performs a double function in her latest release, Blurr. It is her first production and released on an OTT platform recently. Directed by means of Ajay Bahl, the film also stars Abhilash Thapaliyal and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles within the film.

Talking about paparazzi following her, Taapsee advised India today, “It does bother me due to the fact, after a point, I realised that they’re doing it understanding they are going to irk me. Why will you hold my car’s door whilst I have gotten in? That is intruding on my personal area. Imagine if you are stepping into your automobile and there are people who have held the auto door and not letting you close the door and shoving the digital camera in your face, will you want it? Any character, no matter being a woman or boy, would you like it?”

She introduced, “I walk without bodyguards. Just because of that, you have the liberty to shove your cameras and mike into me, bodily, and no longer give me an everyday man or women’s respiratory area just because I’m a public figure. It gives you the liberty to violate my personal space. and then, glaringly, the icing on the cake turns into whilst the media make headlines that I’m smug. If I am arrogant to ask for primary human admiration of space, then please call me conceited, but I will not simply try and sugar-coat and be this appropriate lady because I am in the front of this digicam. I am no longer that person. You get what you notice.”

Taapsee has a few large tasks coated up for next year. She will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in his next, Dunki. she will be able to also be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahan.