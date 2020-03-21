PM Narendra Modi Shares Kartik Aryan’s Corona Monologue, Says, ‘Do Corona Ka Punchnama’

Share

Coronavirus labelled a pandemic by WHO, is considered one of the deadliest and scariest things to have happened to the world after World War II. Thousands have died till date and even the biggest of the medical experts have found themselves helpless in finding a vaccine for this disease. No one could’ve stopped this and today people are going for self-quarantine, professing social distancing and much more to ensure they are safe. Many stars have come out yo spread awareness about social distancing and staying safe during this pandemic. And the young actor, Kartik Aryan has shared this awareness message in his Pyar Ka Punchnama monologue style.

Now, PM Modi took to the twitter and share Kartik’s monologue and talks about how it’s time to be Zyada Savdhan and do Corona Ka Punchnama in the #WarAgainstVirus. While sharing the monologue PM Modi wrote, “The young actors have something to say..Its time to be ‘Zyada Savdhan’ and do ‘Corona ka Punchnama’! #IndiaFightsCorona.” In the tweet, PM Modi shared Kartik’s monologue and mentioned to all the citizens how young actors like Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan has something to share.

In the tweet, PM Modi mentioned its time to be ‘Zyada Savdhan’ with ‘Zyada Savdhan’ from Ayushmann’s film Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. And wanted everyone in the country to do ‘Corona ka Punchnama’ with ‘Punchnama’ from Kartik’s film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. With the Prime Minister trying his best to spread awareness in the people of India, PM Modi also declared a Janta curfew on Sunday to avoid the spreading of the virus.