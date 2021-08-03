PM’s Adviser Amarjeet Sinha Resigns After Serving Months: Exclusive

Last year, in February, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Amarjeet Sinha was appointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recently, the latest reports drop out of the box stating Mr. Sinha has resigned from the position of Narendra Modi’s adviser after serving 17 months, and still, the reason is not known.

Contrarily, there was no official statement on the reason issued by the IAS officer, at the time of his resignation. From the day onwards, Sinha’s name has not been figured in the PMO’s list of officers on its website. Since no reason was listed, Sinha also did not respond to queries physically.

In a career spanning three decades in Delhi and Patna, Amarjeet Sinha was closely associated with policy formulation and implementation in social sector ministries such as rural development, health, and education – his area of expertise. Earlier, Sinha served as a trainer for future bureaucrats at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. He had also played a crucial role in central schemes such as National Rural Health Mission and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. Additionally and importantly, Sinha was an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) office of the Bihar cadre (1983 batch). He was appointed to PM Modi as an adviser in February last, less than two months after he retired as secretary of the rural development department in December 2019.

He is the third top official from PMO’s list of officers to quit before completing his tenure. However, before Amarjeet Sinha, Nripendra Mishra and Pradeep K Sinha served the Prime Minister respectively as Principal Secretary and Principal Advisor, in late 2019, and eventually, they resigned earlier this year, because of their personal reasons. Earlier, he was Secretary at the Ministry of Power and subsequently served as Cabinet Secretary for four years from 2015. Besides, the IAS officer served in various capacities during the UPA and NDA.