Poem On Ice Cream By Ruchira Chatterjee

By Ruchira Chatterjee

There’s Ice Cream in my bowl

And Ice Cream in a cone

Ice cream the way I want.

And in my restaurant called “The Haunt”

My icecream will be sticky;

And so very sweet.

My icecream is very delicious,

And thus it is to me a very favourite treat.

Also I do think I shall never do dream,

Then to eat something which is not an icecream.

I guess you too do know what I do mean.

You’re going to be our Milk (Dairy) Queen.

So, when any guests come in,

We Serve them what is the famous vanilla ice cream.

(This poem is dedicated especially to all the little, younger, and older children of the world who are ice cream lovers and also to other people who like eating ice cream.)

