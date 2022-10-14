‘Polluting Minds Of Young Generation’: Supreme Court Slams Ekta Kapoor For Objectional Content For ‘XXX’!

With the advent of OTT, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor also tried her hands at making web series. She has catered to the interests of the younger generation with several shows on Alt Balaji. While most of her digital outings on the app have got appreciation, there are some which have been called out for their bold scenes. And the recent one to land in trouble in XXX.

It all started in 2020 when an ex-serviceman Shambhu Kumar lodged a complaint against Ekta Kapor’s XXX over its objectionable scenes. Afterwards, a trial court in the Begusarai district of Bihar issued an arrest warrant against Ekta based on Kumar’s complaint as a result of which, Kapoor’s lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi went on to file a petition in the Supreme Court.

Now, the apex court has reacted to Rohatgi’s appeal by slamming the producer. The court has reportedly stated that Ekta was ‘polluting the minds’ of the younger generation of India. Ekta’s advocate has also replied to the court by saying that the content on Alt Balaji is subscription-based and that there is freedom of choice in this country.

The bench in its response remarked, “Everytime you travel to this court. We don’t appreciate this. We will put a cost on you for filing such a petition. Mr Rohatgi, please convey this to your client.”

“Just because you can afford and hire the services of good lawyers this court is not for those who have voices. This court works for those who don’t have voices. If these people who have all kinds of facilities, if cannot get justice then think of the situation of this common man. We have seen the order and we have our reservations,” it added.

For the unknown, XXX is an erotic comedy-drama with two seasons. It stars famous actors from the TV world like Rithvik Dhanjani, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ankit Gera, Karan Jotwani, among others.