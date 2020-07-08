Movie producer and maker Mahesh Bhatt has been in the news since the time Sushant Singh Rajput left for his superb homestead. The Bhatt biggie, alongside his girl Alia Bhatt, is getting reaction for supposedly supporting nepotism, which was, according to an area of the web, among one reason why Sushant ended his life. Prior in the day, Soni Razdan guarded the producer by reacting to a troll who considered him the ‘banner carrier of nepotism’. Presently, his little girl and on-screen character Pooja Bhatt has gotten on board with to the temporary fad to back Mahesh, while additionally in a roundabout way hammering Kangana Ranaut.

Taking to her twitter, the actress wrote, “Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors,musicians & technicians,than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh.Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does. There was a time when the Bhatt’s were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won’t even say think & speak.”

She further reminded Kangana how Mahesh Bhatt supported her in the first place and produced her film: Gangster. She wrote, “As for Kangana Ranaut-She is a great talent,if not she wouldn’t have been launched by Vishesh films in “Gangster”.Yes Anurag Basu discovered her,but Vishesh Films backed his vision & invested in the film. No small feat. Here’s wishing her the very best in all her endeavours.”

Pooja Bhatt added how even with Sadak 2, Mahesh has given chance to new talent by writing, “Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment,a dream,a harmonium & a brilliant song called ‘Ishq Kamaal’ that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father.”

The ‘Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi’ actress concluded by saying, “Toh yeh ‘Nepotism’ shabd se kissi aur Ko zalil karne ki koshish karo doston. The people who have found their way into the movies through the springboard we provided over the decades know what we stand for. And if they have forgotten,It’s their tragedy. Not ours.Have a great day!”