A case was registered against three producers and actress Gehana Vashisht in the company of businessman Raj Kundra at Malvani police station on a complaint lodged by a victim model, she had alleged that Gehana Vashisth had forcibly shot a porn video for the app ‘Hot Shots’.

Actress Gehana Vasisth’s pre-arrest bail application has been rejected by the Mumbai Sessions Court in a pornography case. An FIR was lodged against the jeweler at Malvani police station. The case has now been referred to the Mumbai Crime Branch. The victim had alleged that she had forcibly shot a porn video for the app ‘Hot Shots’. The actress has alleged that Raj Kundra’s company made pornographic videos under the guise of working in the film and uploaded them on the Hotshots app. The accused in the case are Ajay Shrimant, Abhijeet Harishchandra, Gehana Vashisht, Prince Kashyap.

What exactly is the case? During the lockdown, two little actresses who were not well known started fighting for jobs. She came in contact with the accused on the pretext of finding work. The defendants systematically caught them in a porn racket. The three accused, Gehana Vashisht, Rowa Khan, and Tanveer Khan, forced her to work in the video. The three accused used to make videos and sell them to Arvind Srivastava alias Yash Thakur and Raj Kundra. The victim alleged that the video was then uploaded to Hot Hit, Newsflick, and Hot Shot apps.

After the FIR was lodged, Gehana Vashisht tweeted: ‘Congratulations from the bottom of my heart, you finally got a girl to file a case. What dirty politics you are doing. Be a little ashamed and fear God. Stop this game. God will surely punish you and there is no one greater than God, Gehana wrote in a tweet.

