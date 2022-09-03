‘Pornography Destroyed My Family’: Kanye West Lashes Out On Social Media

Kanye West lashed out yet, once again. It isn’t even a surprise nowadays that Kanye West is going to take his frustrations out on social media. Ever since his divorce from Kim he has been absolutely unhinged with how he processes his emotions. From trash-talking ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s Ex Pete Davidson to accusing Kim of being a bad mother, to lashing out on Twitter over Kris Jenner, Kanye has caused quite the stir for the past year.

On Wednesday Kanye West who hasn’t been very active on social media decided to share some screenshots of his and Kim’s chats on his Instagram, along with some posts that criticized Kim Kardashian’s parenting and called Hollywood “a giant brothel.” After a while, the posts were deleted.

This argument was brewing up ever since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up and Kanye trolled Pete about his tattoos based on Kim and Kanye’s children, to recently when Kim had decided to send her kids to an elite private school, and Kanye disagreed because he wanted to send them to the school built by him, named The Donda Academy. The school disagreement was just the breaking point.

In the posts dropped by Kanye, he referred to his daughters, Chicago and North how Kris Jenner made Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian and they should not let Kris do the same to them. He went on to say that Hollywood was a giant brothel and Pornography destroyed his family. He also says that he deals with the “addiction” and Instagram promotes it, and he would not let that happen to his daughters.

He also posted a series of texts between him and Kim on his story where Kim had said, “please stop” followed by forwarding a message by Kris Jenner, reading, “I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”