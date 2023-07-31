Prabhas’ Facebook Account Hacked, Unauthorized Videos Shared; Actor Alerts His Massive Fan Base

On Thursday, Prabhas’ Facebook account encountered a hacking incident, leading to the unauthorized sharing of two videos. With a vast following of 2.4 crores, the actor promptly notified his fans through Instagram and Twitter regarding the security breach.

Unexpected Videos Stir Reactions Amongst Fans

The videos, titled “Unleashing Humans” and “Ball Fells Around the World,” sparked varied responses from fans. Some were delighted, while others trolled Prabhas, connecting it to his film “Adipurush.” Nevertheless, his team acted promptly, restoring the hacked account.

Prabhas’ Facebook Fanbase: A Massive 2.4 Crore Followers

Prabhas, known for versatile performances and larger-than-life roles, enjoys immense popularity on social media. His Facebook account engages fans with personal and professional insights. Hence, the hacking incident raised concern and uproar among followers.

Prompt Response and Account Restoration

Thankfully, Prabhas’ team acted promptly, regaining control of the account and diligently deleting any unwanted or offensive comments on the shared videos. The actor himself expressed gratitude to his team for their efficient handling of the situation.

Prabhas Faces Mixed Reactions and Trolling

Amid the hacking ordeal, Prabhas’ fans anticipate his ambitious project, “Kalki 2898 AD.” Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film promises an enthralling experience with stars like Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the ensemble cast.

Prabhas’ Social Media Presence: A Direct Connection with Fans

Additionally, the much-awaited film “Salaar” is set to captivate audiences on September 28. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action-packed venture will see Prabhas sharing the screen with acclaimed stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu.

Upcoming Projects: “Kalki 2898 AD” and “Salaar”

With the hacking incident behind them, Prabhas’ well-wishers are relieved. Excitement builds for his upcoming projects, expecting captivating performances that define the Bollywood sensation.

Prabhas’ Facebook hacking incident briefly concerned and amused fans, but his team’s swift action fully restored the account. With exciting upcoming films and stellar performances, his admirers eagerly await the cinematic treats ahead.