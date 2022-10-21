Praising The Film Kantara; Kangana Said What An “Explosive Experience”- Deets Inside

The Kannada film ‘Kantara’ is rocking the box office. People are praising Rishabh Shetty’s acting in the film. With this, it has become the third Kannada hit film of this year. The film has also got the highest rating on IMDB> Its writing and direction are being convinced. The latest name in Kantara’s fan list is Bollywood’s Queen Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut has shared a video in Stories on her Instagram account. In this, she told that she is returning after seeing Kantara with her family and she praised Rishabh Shetty fiercely. She said in the video, ‘I am just coming to see Kantara with my family and still trembling. What a wonderful film it has been made, the writing, action, direction and acting, everything is tremendous. Rishabh Shetty, salute to you. Further in the video She said- ‘How well our tradition, folk tales have been shown in Kantara. It will still take me a week to get out of this movie. The whole movie is amazing. People were coming out of the theaters saying that we have never seen such a film before. Thank you Rishabh Shetty for this film. Kangana also appeared very emotional in the video, seeing her expressions, it seemed that she really liked Kantara.

The story of this film is based on the traditions of divine dance in Karnataka. It was released in Kannada on 30 September, after which it hit theaters on 14 October in other languages ​​including Hindi. The impact of the film is so deep that on Thursday, the government has announced monthly allowance for all dancers above 60 years of age in the state.

Talking about Kangana’s film career, she is working in Emergency. In this film, she will play the role of the country’s first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Apart from this, she is working in Tejas.