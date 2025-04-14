Prajakta Koli Seen Regretting Her Decision of Tying The Knot With Husband Vrishank Khanal, Shared Video On Instagram

Actress, YouTuber, social media influencer, and ‘Mismatched’ fame Prajakta Koli tied the knot with her boyfriend Vrishank Khanal on 25 February, this year. Now it seems that just a month after their marriage, she has come to know the price of flour and pulses. Let us tell you that Prajakta has shared a funny reel video on her social media handle, in which tears are seen in her eyes, abuses on her lips and her face is flying.

Let us tell you that ‘Mismatched’ fame Prajakta Koli used to live alone before her marriage. But now she has to share her space and time with her husband Vrishank. This beauty, who is known as ‘mostly innocent’ on Instagram, has shared an ‘insane’ funny video in which, she has written that she has now understood what it is like to live with ‘a boy’ after marriage.

Prajakta and Vrishank’s cute pair is being showered with love by their fans on the internet. The chemistry of both is magical in this reel video too. In the video, the newlyweds reveal the behind-the-scenes truth of married life. In the reel, Prajakta is seen making fun of her decision to get married, which has left her stuck with ‘a guy’. In the reel video, Prajakta can be seen pouring wine into a glass while her husband sits on the couch behind her playing a video game.

Prajakta hands over some wine to Vrishank while she herself drinks the entire bottle with a frustrated expression. The caption on the video reads, ‘When you get married for sunset photos and now you have to live with a guy.’ Sharing the video, Prajakta captioned it as ‘thu thu thu thu’, which means ‘nazar na lage’ or ‘bad omen to be kept away’. She also captioned it with an evil eye emoji. The song ‘Bole Chudiyan’ from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ is playing in the background of the video, but the twist is that instead of singing, the singer is shouting in frustration and irritation.