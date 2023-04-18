Pranali Rathod Addresses Dating Rumors With Co-Star Harshad Chopda; Checkout Story!

Recently, Pranali Rathod has been in the news for her role as Akshara in the iconic television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH.) In retort to assumptions that she is dating her co-star, Harshad Chopda, renowned actress Pranali Rathod, well-known for playing Akshara in YRKKH, has released a statement. Fans of the show adore the on-screen couple, lovingly dubbed “AbhiRa,” and have speculated about a real-life romance between the two actors.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Rathod clarified that she and Chopda are good friends. While she acknowledged that their friendship had sparked rumors of a relationship, Rathod emphasized that they are nothing more than great pals. ” We are simply close buddies. I’m not sure how to convey this to folks.” Rathod said.

Rathod Reflects on Her Career and Growth as an Actor

She shared her thoughts on her five-year career in the entertainment industry during the same interview. She spoke about the personal and professional growth she has experienced and the positive influence of the many good people she has met. Rathod questions if success will ever alter her character, given that she still gets emotional when people approach her.





YRKKH Continues to Be a Fan Favorite

In addition to Rathod and Chopda, Karishma Sawant and Jay Soni play vital parts in YRKKH. The program, which Rajan Shahi produces, has a devoted following that enjoys observing the connection between Rathod and Chopda. Despite Rathod’s clarification about the nature of their relationship, fans continue to root for the “AbhiRa” pair.

While fans may have hoped that Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda were dating in real life, Rathod’s recent interview confirms they are simply close friends. Nevertheless, the two actors charm audiences with their on-screen chemistry on YRKKH. Rathod’s dedication to her craft and genuine love for her fans ensure that her star will shine bright.