Prateek Sehajpal created history in the first week of Bigg Boss.

TV actor Prateek Sehajpal is making a lot of headlines these days in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. It has been just a week since the show started. In this one week, Prateek Sehajpal has shown his many colors as contestants.





Prateek Sehajpal has become the first contestant in the history of Bigg Boss who has become the most trended in the very first week of the show. According to the Twitter handle Bigg Boss Khabri, Prateek Sehajpal is the first contestant of Bigg Boss who has become the most trended on Twitter in the very first week of the show. According to Bigg Boss Khabri, there was a trend of more than one lakh about him on Twitter.



Till date, no such trend has been seen on social media regarding any contestants in the first week. At the same time, social media users often give their feedback about Prateek Sahajpal. Within a week, Prateek Sehajpal has made a lot of headlines in the house of Bigg Boss OTT. This week, he got into a fierce fight with Divya Agarwal inside the show. Apart from this, Prateek Sehajpal was also in a lot of discussion about other contestants.





Divya Aggarwal and Prateek Sehajpal are fiercely doing “Tu-Tu Main-Main” (arguments) to each other. Both of them know each other before the reality show. Due to this, their fight remains in this show as well. The fight between the two is getting deeper. In the recent episode, Divya Agarwal was seen crying. She was saddened by the behavior of Prateek Sahajpal. Divya talks to Shamita Shetty, Zeeshan Khan and Karannath.



She says, ‘He keeps staring at me which I don’t like. My three brothers are sitting at home watching Bigg Boss and watching me, i can’t imagine how much their blood must be boiling. I can’t bear it. I want to hat teach him a lesson.’ When Karan tries to handle them. She says, ‘Very wrong, Varun must be feeling aad because Varun knows him very well, How angry Varun must be feeling.’