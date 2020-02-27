Pre Wedding celebration of Drashti Dhami’s Sister in Law Shivani Khemka, started with Mehendi ceremony.

Share

“Wedding” the word, itself is a joy. The occasion of celebrating love with our loved ones. With all the teasing of the cousins to wearing different, attire every day to look the best. The enjoyment in dancing on sangeet songs with family. Indian wedding is all about Fun Family and enjoyment.

The sweet rituals of the wedding that are to be followed, the family and relatives gather to shower their blessing on the couple. From the Mehendi, to the haldi ceremony followed by Sangeet. The rituals are fun, joyous and it is all about making memories.

Drashti Dhami the “Geet” Of Indian television, who has won everyone’s heart by being a house hold name in the country. Drashti is busy these days in the wedding rituals of her sister-in –Law. A few days ago, we had seen Drashti practicing a dance number with her husband, Niraj Khemka for the sangeetceremony. In the video that has been trending on the internet, we had spotted her dancing with her husband, Niraj on Chunari Chunari

On February 26, 2020, Drashti’s Sister-in-Law pre-wedding celebrations bedun with amehndifunction. Drashti’s husband, Niraj took to his Instagram handle and shared a funny picture. Along with it, he wrote, “My duniya becoming dulhaniya, let the party begin!” Drashti also shared an Instagram story of her mehendi-clad feet.

We are excited to know more about Shivani Khemka’s wedding.