Pregnant Kalki Koechlin Learning Lullabies As A Part Of ‘Mommy Prep’; See Pictures

Kalki Koechlin recently announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Kalki is five-months pregnant, and the Dev D actress has already begun preparations to welcome her bundle of joy and we just can’t keep calm. Kalki took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of her playing ukulele.

As the actress is looking forward to embracing her motherhood with grace, she shared a monochrome picture, in which talented Kalki can be seen flaunting her baby bump as she sits on a couch with a ukulele in her hand and playing lullabies.

Sharing the picture, she revealed that she is learning lullabies and folk songs. She wrote, “Part of mummy prep during vanity van waits has been learning lullabies and folk songs from different parts of the world on my ukulele. If you know any beautiful (but not too complicated songs) in your mother tongue send me a youtube link here and I might try to ‘pick’ it up.”

Earlier, She shared a picture of herself cradling her baby bump- see pictures

Posting the photo, she wrote, “Relieved I can let that bump Hang free after months of stuffing it into costumes that fit me at the beginning of shoot schedules in July but were not so easy to zip up by mid-September!

Soon congratulatory messages starting pouring in for the mom-to-be. From Richa Chadha to Sayani Gupta to Dia Mirza, many took to social media to send love and good wishes.

Meanwhile, Kalki Koechlin outshined in her performance in films Gully Boy and Netflix series Sacred Games 2. Earlier the actress was also married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for a short period but the couple eventually part ways.