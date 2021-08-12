Preity Zinta revisited the fondest memories of herself from the shoot of Dil Chahta Hai. Now Preity has completed 20 years of the film and shared a video montage from the film, revealing that she had predicted that the film would be a cult hit. It is however very noteworthy acclaim that, Preity Zinta predicted the cult status which Dil Chahta Hai would achieve on the first day of filming.

The film starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, and Sonali Kulkarni to commemorate the directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar. Now as well, the film continues to enjoy the massive fan follow-up which Preity Zinta predicted on the first day of filming.

Preity expressed in her Instagram post, “This is surreal, celebrating 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai. I remember @faroutakhtar telling me that whenever he makes a film, he would love for me to be a part of it. A few months later, we signed on for Dil Chahta Hai and we had so much fun on set. I told Farhan on the first day of the shoot, that this will be a cult film and he laughed at me. Today after all these years I’m so proud of the film we made. I have so many fond memories from the shoot and always have a big smile on my face when I remember those mad days. Thank you to everyone at @excelmovies and to the cast n crew for making this film into such an incredible experience for all of us.”

While also joining hands with Preity, talking about 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar shared in a statement, that the story was ahead of its time and it broke all clichés and redefined friendship. He further added, “Dil Chahta Hai turns 20 this year & it’s amazing how the movie has left a lasting impression on so many. I have been told by so many that it was a story ahead of its time that broke clichés and redefined friendship. Akash, Sameer, and Sid were projections of the people we see in our daily lives. Maybe that is why even after 2 decades, audiences still relate to them.”

With the reminiscence of the days of making the soundtrack of Dil Chahta Hai, Shankar Mahadevan stated, “Dil Chahta Hai is a path-breaking film where Farhan’s expertise and command over the craft are very evident! When we did the music for Dil Chahta Hai it was a clutter breaker and the melody, treatment and approach were absolutely fresh and something that had never happened before and it really gave the film a tremendous boost! Even after 20 years, whence hear the songs it never feels dated. It is like all the pieces of a jigsaw puzzle have fitted perfectly! The music of this film is truly a milestone in our careers!”

Farhan has already announced his next directorial. Thus we wish him all the best and hope for the fame of Dil Chahta Hai to remain forever.