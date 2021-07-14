Prep Begins For Durga Pooja; Check Adhered Guidelines

Durga Pooja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is an annual Hindu festival, originating in the Indian subcontinent which reveres and pays homage to the Hindu goddess, Durga. It is popular among the Indian States of West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Tripura, and the country of Bangladesh, and also among the Mithilanchal regions of Bihar and Nepal. In particular, Kolkata (in West Bengal) is the only city, where Durga Pooja happens with the heartiest celebrations from the very first day.

This year, the official dates for Durga Pooja are from October 11 to 15 – Maha Shashti, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami, and Maha Dashami, accordingly. The committees of Durga Pooja are going to ensure that all the members involved in the preparation of pooja pandals will have to get vaccinated within the next three months, i.e., before the official dates.

Forum for Durgotsab official Partha Ghosh, in an interview with PTI, informed, “From our members and locals frequenting the pandals to artisans, priests, dhakis (traditional drummers) and electricians – everyone will have to get Covid vaccines in the next three months.” Later he added, “We expect everyone to get both doses but for dhakis coming from villages two-three days before the puja, we will ensure they get at least one dose before the beginning.”

Besides, keeping the above in strict consideration, the pooja committees also will make certain people visit pandals with masks on, covering the nose, and maintaining social distancing, decision report made by Ghosh.

Also, Ghosh said that the pooja committees are hoping that this year no big turnout is witnessed amid the threat of the third Covid wave, like last year, when the Calcutta High Court banned the entry of people to the pandals. “The challenge for every crowd-puller pooja committee like ours will be how to strike a balance so that the pandals are built to maintain aesthetics while the idols can be seen from a distance,” added Ghosh.

Further, it has also been said by him that the committees will also make arrangements for an ideal social show of every puja pandal, making people not to urge to come to the pandal. Given the consideration of presenting the shows over social media, the committees will put great emphasis on projecting 3D effects to make the live shows or videos enriching for people sitting at home.

Below is a follow-up on the guidelines mentioned above:

1. All Involved in the preparation of Durga Pooja to be vaccinated before October 11.

2. Dhakis arriving 2-3 days before the beginning of Durga Pooja to get at least one dose of vaccination; positive preparations to be made.

3. People hopping in pooja pandals to wear masks covering the nose, and maintain social distancing.