By Sakina Maniar

The instant a plant is plucked, an animal slayed or fish hoisted out of water, from then on process of purification commences. Although most food substances do have their own potency to stay fresh for some time, yet to augment their natural powers certain methods can prevent spoilage.

Earlier to keep food safe for a longer period spices were quite beneficial and to curb action of microorganism, drying, smoking, salting and fermentation was adopted. Today, we rely chiefly on refrigeration, deep freezing, canning, ionizing radiation and pasteurising to ensure healthy eating.

Drying is perhaps the oldest form of curing technique. In this loss of nutritive value as compared to other methods is minimum, depending on the manner of processing. Dry fruits are generally sun-dried since large quantities can be handled conveniently at little cost. Besides ultraviolet rays have a sterilising effect that slow down development of microorganisms. Also, roughage in fruits such as figs and prunes that aid digestion get intensified on drying.

However, much time and effort is required in sun-drying and when weather is wet or cloudy then artificial methods like fans and blowers have to be employed.

Along sea coast and in hot arid areas drying conditions are quite favourable. Food is placed on hot sand or buried under it, else is hung on strings to dry. To keep birds, insects and creatures away fires are lit which also speeds the drying process.

Resinous woods like fir and pine leave a tar coat on the food that restricts bacterial growth and deterioration. Fish and meat exposed to smoke acquire a delightful flavour and can be kept for long to be consumed later.

It was Marco Polo while on his travels through Asia who found that Mongols dehydrated milk for subsequent reconstitution and use. Explorers and seafarers carried mainly dried edibles with them as these were low in volume, light in weight and maintained a longer shelf-life than did fresh substances.

As a preservative, salt draws out moisture, rendering food less liable to decomposition. According to Ayurveda, salt brings out the delicate taste of food and utilised in moderation provides energy.

Earliest form of pickling was associated with use of salt sprinkled liberally on sliced fruit and vegetables and placed in huge jars. Salt enables water to separate from food and the brine that was formed checked bacterial formation.

In damp climates where dry salting is not practical the best alternative is fermentation. Some of the food which is fermented includes rice, potatoes, corn, figs, grapes, pears and plums.

Storage of food substances in humid weather promotes growth of green mould on jam, a white film on pickles, frothy yellowing mass of fungus in sugary foodstuff, while mildew develops on liquids and on vegetables. Hence, proper care must be taken regarding exposure to air, humidity and heat.

Food spoilage can be averted by incorporating certain chemicals as preservatives. These are helpful if used in small quantities since everything that we eat is after all a chemical of one kind or another. Our bodies generally can’t differentiate between artificial and natural preservatives as they are identical being extracted and prepared in the same way from natural products and also go through similar safety screening.

Chemicals as preservatives

Sulphur dioxide on dried fruits gives them a fine colour and keeps them free from microbes. Sauces and fruit juices treated with benzoate of soda and sulphuric acid retain their fine quality for a much longer time. Ascorbic acid – vitamin C – prevents oil and butter from turning rancid. Sodium nitrate and potassium nitrate – saltpeter used in curing meat ward off bacteria and also amplify their flavour. To make savoury food more appetising mono-sodium glutamate is added and is a favourite ingredient in Chinese cuisine.

Additives are chiefly colours, flavours, emulsifiers and thickners that aid in preserving food. These are obtained from natural products like beetroot, turmeric, cloves, garlic and almonds. Since it is quite expensive to procure additives from natural sources synthetics are utilised. Peas when canned lose their green texture and have to be replaced by artificial colour to restore their appetising appearance. As fruit flavour in concentrated drinks is negligible synthetic is added to improve taste and aroma. These additives are not only economical but also safe for use as well as more efficient than the natural ones.

In order to rapidly ripen fruits such as mangoes traders tend to apply calcium carbide powder on them which has adverse effect on the health of customers and is banned by government. However, ‘ethephon’ for artificially ripening of vegetables and fruits is permitted. To ensure that only those substances safe for consumption are utilised within specified limits, strict rules are observed.

The trend today is for fresh organic food that is grown with earth-friendly fertilisers and spraying of environmentally safe disinfectants to control pests. Stored herbs like Neem are placed on grains and pulses to repel insects and worms by their antiseptic properties.

However, with advanced technology frozen and dehydrated substances are effectively safeguarded and rigid measures maintained to protect them from contamination.

Manufacturers of canned and ready-to-cook-and-eat packaged items enumerate distinctly health-related nutrients and ingredients with percentage of calorie count as well as the expiry date on cover of every container to gain customer confidence.

Processed foods are adequately screened and tested before being marketed and the demand for these handy and healthy nourishments has increased rapidly.