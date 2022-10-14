Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugrates Mahakal Corridor; The Glory Of Ujjain!

Ujjain has always been considered the most beautiful place. It is located in Madhya Pradesh besides the Kshipra River in the central Indian state. To bring back the glory of the historical city, Ujjain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project. The total worth of this place is precisely ₹856 crore. Finally, the inauguration took place on 11 October 2022 on Tuesday. In Addition, this project is one of the largest corridors in the country.

This is the more than 900-meter-long project that spreads around the old Rudrasagar Lake. Let’s not forget that the lake has also been redeveloped as part of the Mahakal river project. Ujjain has always attracted devotees towards Lord Shiva as well as its scenic beauty of it. It now becomes a major tourist spot for people all over the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ujjain on Tuesday evening. He landed Ujjain from his chopper from Indore. Before inaugurating the grand project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed a small ‘Puja’ at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Further, the inauguration took place at the main gateway of the corridor, known as ‘Nandi Dwarf.

All about Mahakal Corridor

The corridor is being built around the centuries-old Mahakaleshwar Temple. It is known to be one of the 12 existing ‘jyotirlingas’ in India. All these twelve jyotirlingas are hugely visited by devotees across the nation. There are two gateways at the beginning of the corridor, namely Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar. The gateways are opened for the Visitors so that they can march towards the magnificent temple through these gates. It is believed that this place is like a home to Mahakal as the temple is the home to the ‘swayambhu’ Shivling. It is believed that the origination of the Shivling took place on its own. Lakhs of devotees visit this place to worship the lord, Shiva. The number of devotees increases here during the Shravan season or Mahashivratri.

Inauguration of the big project

The newly revamped Mahakal Lok consists of a colonnade of 108 ornate pillars. These pillars are made of beautifully carved sandstones. The visitors can also witness gushing fountains and mural paintings. These are the major highlights of this big project in Ujjain. There are approx. 50 mural paintings that are created on a running panel. They depict the stories of Lord Shiva from ‘Shiv Purana’ to the visitors and devotees. On the special occasion of Mahakal corridor inauguration, Kailash Kher sang a special anthem in honour of Lord Shiva. He is worshiped in Ujjain as Mahakal. The new anthem was composed by famous singer Kailash Kher, named ‘Jai Shri Mahakal’. This marked the creation of the new corridor, ‘Mahakal Lok’.

As the Prime Minister offered his prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, there were pujas and prayers at temples in all villages and cities of Madhya Pradesh. According to reports, similar programs were organized at big temples in every ward of the urban areas. Moreover, all the ceremonies and events were telecasted live for the general public to witness the inauguration ceremony.