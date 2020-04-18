Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex resigned from their duties as royal members and live a normal life independently. However, they received a lot of backlash from many across the globe for this decision but they were totally supported by the royal family including Queen of England, Elizabeth. But rumors have their way of spreading and we have yet another rumor here.

It was in November last year that a magazine called Globe ran a story on how Queen Elizabeth has entered her final days and due to all the bitterness, she has prohibited her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle from even attending her funeral.

“A dying Queen Elizabeth is so horrified by the bitter infighting that she has BANNED her renegade grandson Prince Harry and his rebel wife, Meghan, from attending her final farewell,” read the report. As per Globe, a ‘high-level palace courtier’ revealed, “Her Majesty is facing her last days but she’s determined to call the shots until her last breath. She’s banned Harry and Meghan from her funeral for dissing the royals in a TV documentary and their shocking plan to ditch the family and move to America.” He continued, “Her Majesty demands total loyalty and frankly, Harry and Meghan let her down.”

However, Gossip Cop debunks the story by calling every part of it a rumour. As per them, Queen Elizabeth isn’t dying, as she is in good health and the Queen’s condition during her recent speech to her country was absolutely fit and fine.