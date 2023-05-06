Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati Refuse To Work With Rhea Chakraborty In Roadies 19: Checkout Reason!

The 19th season of Roadies on MTV will air soon with a new theme. This time the theme is Karma or Kand. The show will now feature three new gang leaders, including Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty. At the same time, Sonu Sood also plays an important role. On the other hand, in anticipation of the new season of Rodis, a piece of news was delivered that attracted attention.

Rhea Chakraborty Returns On TV, Netizens Don’t Like It

As you know, Rhea Chakraborty has returned to the world of entertainment after 3 years. He became the leader of the gang on the show. Riya Chakraborty has faced massive trolling following the death of her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ever since people found out that Rhea Chakraborty is playing the gang leader in Roadies 19, people have taken to social media to express their anger over the situation. said he would not watch. Now there are reports that the leader of his gang said the same thing.





Prince Narula, Gautam Vig Afraid Of Trolling

There are reports that Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati also refused to work with Rhea Chakraborty after they were trolled. Rumor has it that Riya had a big fight with Prince and Gautam on set.

According to reports, ever since the Rhea’s promo video was released, people also hate Prince and Gautam and both are afraid that they will make angry the roadie fans. Because of this, both refused to shoot with Rhea. However, only three people know how much truth is in this report.