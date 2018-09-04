Share

The wedding news do not seem to stop anytime soon. Here’s another popular couple that is getting married and their wedding date is just around the corner. The two are planning to get married on September 12 this year. And their wedding would be a grand affair.

we also have the first look of the lovebirds’ invitation card. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s wedding invitation card is designed by Puneet Gupta Invitations. Talking about the design of the wedding invite, Punit had shared, “Yuvika wanted a royal and majestic look to her invite so we chose to go with a vintage suitcase, I took inspiration from the maharajas and maharanis of India and their lifestyle, their trunks and sandouks. We thus created a miniature version of our signature bridal trunks to create a bespoke mini-invitation trunk.” Here are the pictures of their royal invitation card: