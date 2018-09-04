Share

Tweet

Pin 49 shares

One of the cutest couples from telly land are going to get married soon. We are talking about none other than Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who are all set to enter the nuptial bond. The couple who first met on the sets of Bigg Boss 9 got engaged six months back and confirmed the news on social media.

They have been a part of the famous controversial reality show, Bigg Boss and that’s where they fell for each other. And while Prince tried his best to woo her, she took her own sweet time to finally say yes. People are going gaga over their wedding, so much so that there are a few FAKE pictures of wedding invitation card that have gone viral on the internet in the name of Prince and Yuvika’s wedding invite.

Talking about the design of the wedding invite, Punit had shared, “Yuvika wanted a royal and majestic look to her invite so we chose to go with a vintage suitcase, I took inspiration from the maharajas and maharanis of India and their lifestyle, their trunks and sandouks. We thus created a miniature version of our signature bridal trunks to create a bespoke mini-invitation trunk.”

Even the quote may be a fake one. Check out the pictures:

Check out Yuvika and Prince’s reaction:

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Yuvika talked about having pre wedding jitters. “Yes, of course, I have jitters, and this is a different stage of my life. When the marriage date comes close, you have jitters and excitement both. It’s a different life altogether. The beauty of our culture is that a girl has to leave her home. I have been living with my family so yes it’s a big change for me.” , said Yuvika.

In the same interview, she was asked about the dates of the weddings. To which she replied, “I am getting married this year that everyone knows and well, yes the preparations are on. There are a few options of the date and I will tell you as soon as it’s confirmed. I would love to announce it.”

https://instagram.com/p/BjpI95PnFXI/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_loading_state_control

Prince had earlier revealed that the two will get married in October or November. “We will be getting married in October or November, this year. It will be a big fat punjabi wedding. Destination is not yet decided but before this year ends, she will be my wife,” he had told Spotboye.

Yuvika and Prince, we wish you all the very best for the big day of your lives!