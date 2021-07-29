Princess Diana’s 30-year-old niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, has married 62-year-old Multi-billionaire, Michael Lewis. The pair exchanged vows at the Villa Aldobrandini in Rome on Saturday, with the bride wearing a gown by Dolce & Gabbana — a designer she has modeled for since 2017, the Sun reported.

About Katherine.

Lady Katherine Eleanor Lewis (née Spencer; born 28 December 1990) is a British fashion model and aristocrat. In 2018, Spencer became the spokesmodel for the Italian jewelry brand BVLGARI. She is the eldest child of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, and a niece of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Lady Kitty Spencer was born in London on 28 December 1990 to Charles Spencer, Viscount Althorp (later the 9th Earl Spencer), and Victoria Lockwood. She is a member of the Spencer family, an English noble family that holds multiple peerages including the Earldom of Spencer, the Dukedom of Marlborough, the Earldom of Sunderland, and the Churchill Barony.

Although Lady Kitty is the 9th Earl Spencer’s firstborn child, the title and family estates, Althorp and Spencer House, will pass to her younger brother, Viscount Althorp, due to primogeniture, as specified in the succession of the Earldom of Spencer. Spencer expressed her personal belief in gender equality, while also stating that she believes her brother should inherit.

About Michael Lewis.

In January 2020, Spencer announced her engagement to the 61-year-old South African-British multimillionaire businessman, Michael Lewis, chairman of fashion company Foschini Group. Lewis is divorced, with three children.

Michael Lewis (born 1959) is a South African-born British businessman in the fashion industry, and chairman of Foschini Group. Lewis earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Cape Town. In the 1930s, his grandfather Meyer Lewis founded the Lewis furniture retail chain, and in the 1980s, his father Stanley Lewis acquired a controlling stake in Foschini Group.

Foschini Group is a South African JSE listed retail clothing group, which trades under various brands and has more than 3,000 stores within its portfolio. It is headquartered in Parow near Cape Town. In 2015, the company acquired the British apparel chain Phase Eight from TowerBrook Capital Partners, then valued at £300 million.

They married in Rome at the Villa Aldobrandini on 24 July 2021. Her wedding dress, a lace, long-sleeved Victorian-inspired gown, was designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Spencer Wrote in her Instagram, Spencer wrote: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart Domenico & Stefano for creating a gown beyond my wildest dreams for the most important day of my life 🤍 There are no words that could ever express my gratitude @dolcegabbana 🤍 ”