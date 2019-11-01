Priya Ahuja Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Flaunts Her Baby Bump: Pregnancy Photoshoot

Share

There is good news right around the corner and all Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fans can rejoice. Their favorite Priya Ahuja is pregnant and is flaunting her baby bump in total style. She recently had her pregnancy or maternity photoshoot fone and the pictures are ethereal.

The actress shared photos of sporting two different looks in her maternity photoshoot. Her hubby Malav too posed with her in these adorable pictures. Sharing the pictures, she captioned these images as, “You never know life, until it grows inside you #motherhood #babybump #maternityphotography #photoshoot.” In her maternity photoshoot, she posed by a vintage car and lovely gardens. The actress in one of her captions mentioned how parenthood for both Priya and Malav will be like another adventure.

A few days ago, the actress hosted a baby shower, which was graced by her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars such as Kush Shah who plays Goli and Nidhi Bhanushali who portrays Sonu Bhide in the show. It was a double celebration for the actress, sharing pictures of her baby shower, she wrote, “Lovely day…Babyshower cum birthday party with my favorite ppl #babyshower”