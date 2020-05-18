Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight internet sensation when her video of winking. Her expressions won hearts and she became a famous personality. She was quite active on social media and her Instagram had over 7 million followers. However, she decided to get a social media detox and deactivated her Instagram. Priya Prakash Deactivates Her Instagram Account With 7.2 Million Followers.

Priya Prakash break the record when she got 6 lakh follower on Instagram in a single day and she is the third celeb to hold this record. The other two celebs who have gained a huge number of followers on Instagram in a single day are Kylie Jenner (8 lakh) and Cristiano Ronaldo (6.5 lakh).

Priya has been quite active on the social media networks since then but recently, she gave her fans and followers the shock of the lifetime when she deactivated her Instagram account even without sharing the reason behind such an act. While other celebrites are have become more active more active on social media during the pandemic, Priya chosen to go ofline despite having 7 million followers.

However, there are reports that she is fed up of online trolling and abusing while other reports state that she is taking a break from social media. Meanwhile, Priya is still active on the video platform TikTok.

Priya Prakash Varrier's movie "Sridevi Bungalow" hasn't released till now and now due to the lockdown, nothing can be said as to when the flick will release.