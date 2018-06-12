Since 2017 when Priyanka and Nick were first spotted together at Met Gala, their link-up rumours is only getting fuels at every visit the duo makes. Nick (25) and Priyanka (35) had recently again sparked the dating rumours as PeeCee accompanied Nick to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey.

Previously, eagle-eyed fans had also spotted them together on memorial day celebrations where two of them were seen snuggling into each other. The rumoured couple also dropped subtle hints about their relationship on social media by cutely commenting on each other’s posts.But this family meeting made it crystal clear that there is something cooking between them.

Glen yesterday with friends 2/2 A post shared by Glen Powell Fans (@glenpowell_) on May 29, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

For the Wedding, Priyanka wore a sheen golden warp dress and Nick made his look simple yet elegant in a Blue formal suit with white sneakers. The two were looking adorable as they were holding each other’s hand.

Take a look at their pictures from the wedding right here:



https://www.instagram.com/p/Bj6Yf4rgwpa/?hl=en&taken-by=voompla

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bj5bRj2lHvm/?hl=en&taken-by=popsugar

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bj5sVwzgUop/?utm_source=ig_embed

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bj5JCWJBKeh/?utm_source=ig_embed

Additionally, the couple was also snapped arriving at JFK airport, New York ahead of the wedding where they kept their look minimal. But coziness between the two says it all!



Apart from that, pictures from the wedding are doing the rounds on internet where PeeCee and Nick are seen enjoying each other’s company by laughing out loud and Nick cannot stop himself romantically gazing at his lady love. It seems like the relationship has progressed to ‘Meeting the family’ stage of the relationship.

PeeCee and Nick have never officially opened up about their relationship in public but their actions are enough to understand what’s happening between them. From Met Gala to watching baseball matches together, their closeness has increased to going on night dates and holding hands in public.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bj51z7NhyMd/?utm_source=ig_embed

Jonas apparently discussed meeting Chopra. Jonas allegedly said, “[Chopra and I] met through a mutual friend, who she did Quantico with—this guy Graham—and we met up like, in New York the first time, and the same day I think we found out that we were both going to the Met Gala with Ralph Lauren.”

Also, a friend close to the couple revealed, that, “Nick is captivated by Priyanka, he loves older women and she’s so international and sophisticated. She really turns him on. He says he’s never met another woman like her. He’s very caught up. No one is expecting him to settle down with her. Nick’s very sweet and charming and he knows how to treat a woman but he’s still in player mode. It’s a dangerous combination because he really is a great guy. It’s hard not to fall in love with him.”

Priyanka on the work front will soon return to India and start shooting for Bharat, opposite Salman Khan and Disha Patani. which is slated to go on floors next year.

Well, their meetings and dates make it clear that Priyanka might have found his love for Nick! what do you have to say about the same? share your views in the comment section and stay tuned for more such updates.