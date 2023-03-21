Priyanka Chahar’s Kind Gesture Towards An ‘Old Woman’ Is Leaving Fan’s Emotional; Checkout!

‘Udaariaan’ star Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary has successfully won everyone’s heart by her mind blowing performance in Bigg Boss 16. Her journey has been very hit on the show and was also appreciated by the host Salman Khan. Priyanka is widely loved by people for her unfiltered and down-to-earth nature.

Recently, she was spotted at an event and met an old woman who was her fan. Priyanka spoke to that old lady very well and showed a very respectful gesture towards her, which is being loved by everyone.

Priyanka was making entry for an event, and randomly met an ‘old woman’ on her way. The old woman seemed to be Priyanka’s fan, and gave a lot of blessings to her by caressing her face. Priyanka being a small town and self-made girl, got very emotional after seeing that old woman and met her with utmost respect.

First of all, Priyanka held the old woman’s hands and said ‘namaste’ to her. When that old lady started blessing Priyanka with beautiful words, she couldn’t control herself and touched the woman’s feet. The video of Priyanka’s kind gesture towards that old woman instantly went viral and is melting everyone’s heart.

She is being appreciated by fans for being so respectful and kind. Fans were also seen appreciating Priyanka’s parent’s for giving such a beautiful upbringing to their daughter. After seeking love and blessings, Priyanka moved ahead to attend the event with a warm smile on her face.