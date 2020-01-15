Priyanka Chopra And Hubby Nick Jonas Redefine Couple Goals As They Share a Sneak Peak from their Date Night; Watch Video

After you meet your soulmate and feel all those can’t live without each other feelings toward them your mind starts to catch up with your heart and soul. Suddenly, you feel like you can take on the world as long as you have this amazing person by your side. You can do anything and go anywhere in the world as long as they are there with you. You suddenly see your whole life ahead of you. But what is exchanging wows and making promises regarding love, respect and affection is with someone who doesn’t just understand you perfectly, but has also seen your craziest and most realistic of sides?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding was nothing less than a lavish affair. According to the reports of Times Network's India Economic Conclave, Nick and Priyanka's wedding helped with the three months revenue of Umaid Bhawan Palace.

On December 1, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace, the couple had exchanged their wedding vows in both Hindu and Christian rituals. For their Christian wedding, the couple had donned a Ralph Lauren ensemble and for their Hindu wedding, they had worn for the designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

On December 1, 2019, the much-in-love couple had completed one year of their marital bliss and had posted heart-melting wishes for each other on their respective social media account. On December 2, 2019, Priyanka had taken to her Instagram handle and had shared a video with some beautiful glimpses from her wedding along with a heart-melting note. Pictures from their wedding have flooded social media.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the loving couples of tinsel town. The duo had redefined the couple goals as hubby Nick Jonas had shared a glimpse from their date night. On, January 15, 2020, Nick Jonas had taken to his Instagram and shared a video of how their date night look liked. With just a bottle of wine, the two can be seen cuddling on their couch in their massive living room.

In the video, Nick points the camera towards a bottle of red wine before turning on the front camera and the singer could be seen saying, “Date night… done right. Right babe?” He then pointed the camera towards his wife Priyanka in which she was seen wearing a face mask as well and said, “Right babe.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are dropping some major couple goals for so many of us!