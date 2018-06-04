Bollywood Love connections are always seems to be super excited and inspirational as they give number of relationship goals that we want to achieve with our lovey dovey too. These days Bollywood stars are getting married to each other and creating buzz all around like Hindi Cinema Divas Anushka Sharma & Sonam Kapoor did respectively. Not just marriage, the rumours of many B-Town connections can be frequently seen in headlines.

But when it comes to the connection between a Bollywood diva & a Hollywood dude it is something super exciting. Yes, you read it right. B-town actress Priyanka Chopra who went to Hollywood Industry for some exciting movies and web series seems to be in love with one of the Hollywood singer Nick Jonas and the comments of these rumoured love birds on each other’s Instagram pictures are the recent proof.

Nick and Priyanka have been commenting on each other’s pics since a long time and it is worth eye catching. From Priyank’s smile to nick’s style, this duo has been praising to one another since very long. Although,they haven’t made any official announcement regarding their relationship.

A source told etonline.com that the two “cozied up at a table” at Toca Madera restaurant, arriving together at around 8 p.m on Thursday. Sitting on the garden patio, the rumoured couple enjoyed guacamole, ceviche verde, chicken tacos and the Japanese wagyu beef.”The pair were very affectionate with one another, with Priyanka running her hands through his hair as they cozied up together at their corner table in the garden patio,” the source said. “They were cute and seemed to be enjoying each other’s company, laughing and smiling.”

Well, the name Piggy Chopps is not only famous in India as she PeeCee has also became a household name overseas also. Her role in the TV series Quantico played a major role in making her name popular in Hollywood. Quantico was quite successful and later on she did couple of more series. Not only series, PeeCee also made her debut in Hollywood in the 2017 with Dwayne Johnson’s Baywatch