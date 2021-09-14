Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were Notably Absent from Met Gala 2021!

Yes, you heard it right. Priyanka Chopra and her musician cum singer husband Nick Jonas were notably absent from the Met Gala 2021. Lovers of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are quite bummed about seeing the injustice. However, the fans of the Jonas brothers have no complaints since the absence is most probably due to Nick being on a musical tour with the entire group.

The day before the Met Gala their performance was in Chicago and the day after they were seen heading to Michigan for another performance with their families. So, it seems that squeezing the Grand Met Gala did not really seem to be an option.

If you want a bit of content of Priyanka and Nick for getting you through, pour into the flicks of the lovable couple from the Met Gala 2019.

Priyanka Chopra met Lara Dutta in London, where Priyanka has a home. Lara Dutta accompanied her daughter Saira receiving a lovable shout-out from Priyanka Chopra in her Instagram post.

She also shared a beautiful picture with Lara Dutta, her longtime friend captioning, “21 years and counting… friendships that can pick up at any given time. Lara Dutta and her most shining star. Saira you’re definitely your mum’s daughter. Adore you. So much love for these ladies. And so many memories”. Dia Mirza commented on the picture saying, “So glad you girls met”.

Both Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra seem to be going a long way, with the win of Priyanka in 2000 marked the win of the 5th Miss World from India. Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza were fellow Miss India Winners of Priyanka Chopra during the same period. While the title of Miss World was won by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lara Dutta has crowned the Miss Universe and Dia Mirza won the title of Miss Asia Pacific.