Past weekend was India’s favourite firangi Jiju’s birthday! Yes, we are talking about non-other than Nick Jonas, our Desi girl’ Pardesi boy. Piggi Chops celebrated the birthday of beau Nick with a weekend full of fun and games. From enjoying a baseball game with buddies to getting into the spirit of a cowgirl, PC did it all, in just a weekend!

The smouldering actress posted a picture of Nick on her Instagram story this past Friday and marked the beginning of his grand birthday weekend.

The couple kicked off the weekend on the eve of Nick’s birthday attending a baseball game in California with a group of friends and brother, Joe Jonas. After the game — which the Angels lost to the Seattle Mariners, 6-5 — Nick performed a special show to raise awareness for Strike Out Slavery, which seeks to raise awareness about human trafficking. After his performance, Nick was surprised when the show organizers got him a birthday cake which he cut and shared with his brother and Priyanka. It was also the first time that him he and PC shared a kiss in public! See the video:

The next day, the duo along with their group of friends flew to Dallas, Texas for yet another Baseball game and more adventure. The gorgeous actress posted a photo with fiance Nick Jonas with caption “Happy Birthday Baby @Nickjonas”, from the stadium. The couple was nuzzling each other in a tight hug while posing for the photograph.

The next we got to see the two Jonas brothers and own on desi girl as Cowboys! Priyanka posted a picture with the caption, “Stay Cool. @nickjonas @joejonas #cowgirl”. as the trio basked up the summer heat in Sallas, they surely did raise the temperature themselves, being the hotness they are! The trio was sporting white shirts, rugged jeans, cowboy boots and the customary cowboy hat!

With another day, another picture via PC’s Instagram gave us the inside scoop of Nick’s birthday weekend. In the photo Nick, Priyanka, Joe along with their group of friends seem to be enjoying the outdoors at a ranch in Dallas. Our desi girl got a little creative while posing for the photo and chose Nick’s bent legs as he kneeled on one knee as her resting spot. They look adorable!