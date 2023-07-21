Priyanka Chopra Demands ‘Swift Justice’ For Manipur Rape Case, Expresses Anger In A Heartfelt Letter

The recent violence in Manipur has jolted the entire world. In demanding justice for the ladies, Priyanka Chopra has joined the ranks of Akshay Kumar and Jaya Bachchan. The latest Bollywood star to address the Manipur Violence video is Priyanka Chopra. The horrific act of violence in Mumbai has sent shockwaves throughout the country. To get justice for the women of Manipur, Akshay Kumar blasted the perpetrators. Other celebrities have also weighed in on the issue following Akshay’s lead, including Jaya Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Sonu Sood, and more. Priyanka Chopra has also spoken out about the situation and called for fast retribution.

Priyanka Chopra has spoken out against violence against women in Manipur, India.

Actress Priyanka Chopra spoke out against the brutality against women in Manipur by posting an emotional statement to her Instagram account. She was astounded that it took 77 days for the rest of the country to learn about the crisis in Manipur. The actress from Citadel thinks that we can’t use women as pawns. The actress argues that everyone should speak with one voice to demand “rapid justice” for what has happened. She also posted two hashtags that, when combined, read “justice for the women of Manipur” and “shame.”

When did this occur in Manipur?

It’s astonishing and embarrassing that this happened in May. Two ladies were reportedly stripped and paraded naked through the streets. Meitei guys were all around them. The men’s inappropriate touching of the women’s privates was the most disturbing portion. Everyone involved is embarrassed by what happened. Lack of media attention to the crimes in Manipur has been a major issue there. For some time, this has been the talk of the town. It’s tragic, and I hope that justice is done.

Some other Bollywood stars discuss the violence in Manipur.

Akshay Kumar was quick to respond to the horrific attack on women in Manipur. All of the female actors—Kiara Advani, Richa Chadha, Sonu Sood, Renuka Shahane, and Riteish Deshmukh—are fuming with rage and disgust at the men’s gall. Jaya Bachchan was similarly outraged and revealed that she was too embarrassed to watch the entire video. The actress criticised those who advocated for a gender-balanced panel by saying that no one has spoken up for the women of Manipur.