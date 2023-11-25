Priyanka Chopra Discloses Early-Career Discouragements; ‘I Was Labelled As…’

People’s perception towards female-led cinema has shifted over the years. She stated that “Back then, I was told, ‘ladkiya female-oriented films apne career ke end mein karti hai National Awards ke liye. You just did Aitraaz, tumhara career abhi shuru hua hai, why do you want to do Fashion?” At MAMI Mumbai film festival 2023, Priyanka made an interesting observation about gender equality in cinema, noting the change in people’s perception towards female-led films today compared to the 2000s.

In discussing her highly praised film “Fashion” (2008), Priyanka Chopra expressed her satisfaction with the gradual decline in the use of the term ‘parallel cinema.’ She emphasised that significant changes have taken place in the industry.

After experiencing success with “Krrish” (2006) and “Aitraaz” (2004), which laid a solid foundation for my career, I began searching for roles that could challenge me as an actor. It was during this time that Madhur Bhandarkar’s “Fashion” came into the picture.”

Priyanka Chopra: Breaking Barriers in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra reflected on a crucial moment in her career when advisors discouraged her from taking on female-oriented films. Claiming that such roles were typically pursued toward the end of a career.

Particularly with an eye on National Awards. This counsel came despite Priyanka’s recent success in films like “Aitraaz,” with her career still considered to be in its early stages. The actress, known for championing gender equality in the film industry, discussed this experience at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2023, emphasizing the significant shift in contemporary attitudes towards and acceptance of female-led cinema. She drew a sharp contrast between the present positive perspective on such films and the different mindset prevalent in the 2000s. Priyanka’s journey stands as a testament to the evolving landscape and growing acceptance of diverse roles for women in the film industry.

Recalling the feedback she received before accepting the role in “Fashion,” for which she later won the National Award, Priyanka Chopra shared, “I remember being told back then, ‘Actresses usually take on female-oriented films towards the end of their careers, especially those aiming for National Awards.’

Priyanka’s Bold Choices: Defying Industry Norms in Pursuit of Intriguing Roles

In the early 2000s, I faced skepticism about taking on projects like “Fashion” after doing “Aitraaz” when my career was still in its early stages. People questioned my choice, expressing reservations about female-oriented cinema. However, driven by a desire to portray intriguing characters rather than merely being part of blockbuster films, I was drawn to the compelling script of “Fashion” and decided to pursue it. I’ve always admired the work of Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit. They are my eternal girl crushes!”

Reflecting on her earlier years, Priyanka shared, “During my youth, I was labelled as difficult and opinionated.”

“I encountered challenges because I didn’t adhere to the ‘iss line pe chalo’ rule. Main apni line banati hoon. I am not a trend-follower, I am a trendsetter. You learn to navigate eventually.” Priyanka expressed.